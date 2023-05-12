Three camps for the specially-abled to be held in six blocks of Alipurduar district

alipurduar: The district administration will organise a special camp for specially-abled persons throughout the district. Three camps will be held in six blocks of Alipurduar district. On May 16 to 17, a camp will take place in Madarihat for the people of Madarihat and Falakata blocks. On May 19 to 20, another camp will be held in Kalchini for the people of Kalchini and Alipurduar 1 block. Finally, on May 22 to 23, a camp will be set up in Kumargram for the people of Kumargram and Alipurduar 2 block. The district administration has enlisted a total of 1021 specially-abled individuals across the district. During the camp, they will receive artificial limbs, tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids, and blind sticks according to their requirements. The camp will be conducted by the district administration in collaboration with an NGO. Transportation arrangements will also be made for the beneficiaries by the district administration. Essential equipment to help the persons with their disabilities will also be distributed to those who are not on the list.

Surendra Kumar Meena, the district magistrate of Alipurduar, stated: “Alipurduar district has completed the Duare Sarkar camp. During the camp, we noticed that some individuals were coming forward and requesting wheelchairs, tricycles, and prosthetic limbs. Upon noticing this, we collected the data and, based on the database, shortlisted the individuals.”