Three Bengali films among Indian Panorama lineup for IFFI 2023

The 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa is all set to feature a fascinating lineup of films, with 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films in the Indian Panorama section.

Three films from Bengal have made the cut. Kaushik Ganguly’s ‘Ardhangini’, which tells a compelling tale of relationships, starring Jaya Ahsan, Churni Ganguly, and Kaushik Sen is on the list.

Director Arjun Dutta’s ‘Deep Fridge,’ starring Abir Chatterjee and Tanusree Chakraborty, and Sayantan Ghosal’s ‘Rabindra Kabya Rahasya’ are also part of the prestigious selection.

Dutta’s first Bengali film, ‘Abyakto,’ was nominated for the Centenary Award for the Best Debut Feature Film of a Director at IFFI in 2018. Taking to social media, he shared: “To Cinema, You are my first love and hopefully my last and I promise to work upon our relationship forever.” “Deep Fridge is an extremely special film. The concept is different but I am sure the audience will like it,” said Abir Chatterjee during an interview. Producer Ashok Dhanuka is happy that his film ‘Rabindra Kabya Rahasya’ will be screened at IFFI.

Several Bengali films, including ‘Ballavpurer Roopkatha’ by Anirban Bhattacharya, ‘Projapoti’ by Avijit Sen, ‘Raktabeej’ by Shiboprosad Mukhopadhyay and Nandita Roy, ‘Karnasubaner Guptodhon’ by Dhrubo Banerjee, and ‘Byomkesh O Durgo Rahasya’ by Birsa Dasgupta, were competing for a place in the Indian Panorama section.

Meanwhile, Hollywood legendary actor Michael Douglas will be conferred with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at IFFI this year, Union minister Anurag Thakur announced recently. Thakur informed the Hollywood icon would be attending the film fest in Goa along with Hollywood actor-wife Catherine Zeta Jones and their son.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, instituted in the 30th IFFI in 1999, is presented to individuals whose exceptional contributions have significantly enriched and elevated the world of cinema.

Douglas and Jones will also be participating in a special ‘In Conversation’ session hosted by the National Award-winning film producer, Shailendra Singh.