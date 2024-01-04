Three Bengal handloom sarees recognised as GI products

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed on Thursday that three handloom saree items of Bengal - Tangail of Nadia and East Burdwan, Korial & Garad of Murshidabad and Birbhum - have been registered and recognised as GI (geographical indication) products.



“Three handloom saree items of West Bengal, namely Tangail of Nadia and Purba Bardhaman, and Korial & Garad of Murshidabad and Birbhum have been registered and recognized as GI products. I congratulate the artisans for their skills and achievements. We are proud of them. Our congratulations to them!!,” Banerjee wrote in her X handle.

Dhatrigram and Samudragarh villages of East Burdwan and Fulia Township of Nadia district are mainly famous for Tangail saree of Bengal. Additionally, some new areas namely Nabadwip, Krishnanagar I & II blocks, etc. in Nadia, and Purbasthali, Tamaghata, Katwa in East Burdwan have also gained recognition for this product. Parts of South Dinajpur, such as Tapan Block and Gangarampur municipality, also produce Tangail saree of Bengal.

The traditionally-produced Tangail saree of Bengal is characterised by a special finishing work which makes it free from “reed mark” (jorebhanga), giving it a special look and feel. It is also characterised by a typical stiff finish. This stiff finish is due to the application of specially prepared starch (made of “khai” or “puffed paddy” and lime) applied during the weaving by a special traditional method.

Korial saree weaving at Mirzapur village under Raghunathganj I Block in Murshidabad and Panhgechia and Gaganpur village under Murarai I & II blocks in Birbhum, is the specialty of that region due to skilled weavers. Saree is made up of hundred per cent pure silk and it is comfortable to wear. Washing fastness and light fastness is a noteworthy characteristic of this kind of sarees. These are ornamented by beautiful fine designs in “aanchal” and “buti” on the ground. Designed borders increase the value of this product. This red border white ground saree is worn in spiritual festivals as it is considered a symbol of devotion, respect and sacrifice.

Garad saree of Mirzapur and Perapur under Raghunathganj block I and II of Murshidabad and Gaganpur and Pancgechhia of Birbhum, is made up of hundred per cent pure silk. Traditional Garad has a great demand in other states of India. The West Bengal State Handloom Weavers Co-Operative Society Limited at Tantuja Bhavan in Salt Lake had applied for the patent of these three sarees.

Meanwhile, the Kalonunia rice variety of Bengal has also bagged the GI tag.