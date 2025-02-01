Three Bangladeshi nationals arrested from Fulbari for illegally entering India

Siliguri: Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested by New Jalpaiguri Police (NJP) on the allegations of entering India illegally on Thursday night.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid and apprehended the suspects from the Fulbari area. The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Habib, Mohammad Shamsher Ali and Atirul Mohammad -- all are residents of Bangladesh.

Police recovered a hydraulic wire cutter, a razor, a sharp weapon, a mobile phone with a Bangladeshi SIM card and 110 Taka (Bangladeshi currency) from their possession. According to sources, a police team in plain clothes, under the leadership of NJP inspector in charge (IC) Sonam Lama, raided different areas of Fulbari. In the evening, they received information that three Bangladeshis were spotted entering the area. At night, the trio were arrested from Fulbari. “We have arrested three Bangladeshis. A detailed investigation is ongoing,” said Rakesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The police produced the accused before a court in Jalpaiguri on Friday. Authorities suspect the involvement of a larger network in illegal border crossings and are probing potential links.The arrest comes just days after another Bangladeshi national was caught by New Jalpaiguri Police from the Amaidighi area under NJP police station, along with an Indian accused of aiding him on January 23. The accused was identified as Md Ataul Rahman, a resident of Thakurgaon, Bangladesh. The individual had reportedly entered India through the Haldibari border, raising concerns about organised infiltration attempts.

Following these consecutive arrests, police are investigating whether there is a larger conspiracy behind these illegal crossings. Security measures along the border have been intensified to prevent further breaches.