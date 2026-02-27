Three arrested in Howrah promoter’s murder; Main accused absconding

Kolkata: The Howrah City Police has arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a promoter at Pilkhana on Wednesday morning. The trio was produced before the Howrah Court and has been remanded to police custody for eight days.



The promoter, Shaufique Khan was talking to two people near a tea stall on Wednesday morning when one of them shot him in the head. As he collapsed, the other accused fired multiple rounds to ensure his death and fled the spot.

Following the incident, Commissioner of Police (CP), Howrah, Akash Magharia assured that those involved in the crime will be arrested soon.

During investigation, police came to know that the murderers, Harun Khan and Rohit went to Kolkata after the crime and contacted a person named Md Bilal. Accordingly, Bilal was picked up by police from his Jorasanko residence. Later two more suspects, Md. Wakil and Dildar Hossain were also picked up from Bowbazar area. The trio had allegedly helped Harun and Rohit to flee and also provided them shelter.

Meanwhile, Shaufique’s family alleged that Harun, originally from Afghanistan had come to Howrah several years ago. The family also alleged that Harun had demanded money from Shaufique which he refused, resulting in his murder. This apart, police have arrested six persons who were involved in the assault of a vernacular news channel journalist who was covering the news of the murder on Wednesday.