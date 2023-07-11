Three arrested for taking bribes from accused persons

Kolkata: Three security guards of East-West Metro Corridor were arrested for allegedly taking bribes from other accused people who stole iron and copper products from the Metro rail’s stockpile at Esplanade.



It has been reported that the police had launched an operation early on Sunday to catch the miscreants who were allegedly stealing iron and copper products from the Metro rail’s stockpile at Esplanade for the construction of East-West Metro Corridor, which spans from Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V.

According to a news report, police after watching the CCTV footage found the accused person allegedly conducting the robbery on Sunday mornings. After investigation, they arrested two accused persons. During interrogation, the accused persons reportedly said that they used to bribe the security guards.