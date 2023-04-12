Three arrested for gangrape of 14-year-old tribal girl

On Tuesday evening, a 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly gang raped in the Alipurduar district. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident while two are absconding.

The girl went to fetch her cow from a riverbank. Five young men allegedly had gang raped the girl in the secluded area. When she didn’t return home at night, the worried family members launched a search. Finally, the girl was rescued in an unconscious state from the riverbank and taken to the hospital.

She immediately informed her family members about the incident and then the family members filed a written complaint at the Police Station. The police led by the Officer-in-Charge of the police station conducted raids throughout the night and arrested three persons in connection with the incident.

The names of the three arrested individuals are Haricharan Tudu, Pradip Tudu, and Suraj Marandi. The police have not revealed the identities of the remaining two suspects for the sake of investigation. On Wednesday, the accused were presented before the Alipurduar ACJM court, charged under POCSO.

Y Raghavamshi, the district’s Police Superintendent, said: “Based on the complaint, three accused were arrested

immediately. We hope to arrest the two absconding soon.”