Three accused in case of obstructing police from entering JU get bail

Three accused in the case of obstructing police on August 9 from entering the Jadavpur University (JU) campus were granted bail on Wednesday. However, only one of them will be released as the other two have still not been granted bail in the case of the first year student’s death. On Wednesday, former JU student Joydip Ghosh, arrested for obstructing police work in connection with the death of a Jadavpur student, was produced at the Alipore Court. Two other students identified as Deepshekhar Dutta and Manotosh Ghosh, who were taken into custody, were also produced at the court.