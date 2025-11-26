Threatened to withdraw plaint: Father of Kasba law college rape victim

Kolkata: A complaint has been lodged by the father of the woman who was allegedly raped in a law college in Kasba claiming that he was being threatened and asked to withdraw the complaint.

According to sources, a few days ago, when the father of the woman was walking along the road near his residence at night, two persons riding a motorcycle wearing full face helmets stopped beside him and threatened him with dire consequences if the woman did not withdraw the complaint. After the accused duo left, the man rushed home.

About four days ago, the father of the law student lodged a complaint at the Baruipur Police Station against the unknown miscreants. Based on the complaint, a general diary has been recorded.

Superintendent of Police (SP), of Baruipur Police District, Palash Chandra Dhali said: “A general diary has been recorded. We have started an inquiry.”