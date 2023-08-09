Threat to life: Locals question ‘illegal constructions’ mushrooming under high-tension wires in Anandapur

The electrocution of a labourer in the Anandapur area has led the locals to raise questions over alleged illegal constructions mushrooming under overhead high-tension wires.

The incident took place on Tuesday when one individual, Najibul Sheikh, was fixing a pipeline on the terrace in the Anandapur area when he got electrocuted by a high-tension wire. It is learnt that he came into contact with the wire while he was doing cleaning work on the terrace of a building. He was taken in a burnt condition to SSKM Hospital, it is learnt. Najibul was a resident of Banamalipur, South 24-Parganas.

Locals have raised questions about how come constructions have mushroomed under such high-tension wires without there being any rule preventing it.

CESC is learnt to have denied that it was their line. It is now being learnt that it was a high voltage line from a state power agency’s sub-station at Kasba.

Answering how come such high-tension wires have been drawn so close to such residential buildings, state power minister Aroop Biswas has said that the high-tension lines were drawn much before the constructions came up in the area there.

He has also confirmed that the wires have been laid following the regulations.

“In fact, the wires are way above the minimum height that is to be maintained,” he remarked.

Locals have questioned how permission was then given for multiple constructions which have come up over the years in the area without maintaining a certain distance from these high-tension lines.

The KMC councillor of Ward 108, Sushanta Ghosh could not state any specific reasons but has reportedly commented that these houses are quite old and he does not have any information.