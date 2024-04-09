Thousands turn up to catch a glimpse of Dev on campaign trail

Siliguri: It was a heady mix of politics and showbiz as thousands came out on the roads, cheering for actor Dev, who is in North Bengal campaigning in different constituencies for Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates. Though he himself is the TMC-nominated candidate of Ghatal Lok Sabha seat and a sitting MP, he is one of the star campaigners of the TMC.

Tollywood actor and politician Dipak Adhikary, aka Dev took out a roadshow in Siliguri in support of Nirmal Chandra Roy, Trinamool-nominated candidate of Jalpaiguri Lok Sabha (LS) on Tuesday.

On Tuesday afternoon, Dev landed at the Videocon Ground in Fulbari and started a roadshow from Noukaghat in Siliguri. The roadshow circumambulated different areas of wards 31 and 32 under Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), falling in Jalpaiguri district. Nirmal Chandra Roy and Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, were present with Dev in the roadshow.

From early morning, there was a buzz doing the rounds of Dev’s roadshow and many had gathered way ahead of scheduled time to get a vantage location to catch a glimpse of the silver screen idol and click photographs. Many, especially women and girls, gathered in large numbers to see Dev. Some of them offered him flower bouquets. Dev obliged by signing autographs and shaking hands. Many school students also gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor. “I came from school and got to know that Dev is coming. I immediately changed my school uniform and rushed here to see him. I am so excited, happy. I have watched most of his movies,” said Anwesha Das, a student.

Dev started campaigning in North Bengal from Monday. On Monday, he attended roadshows in Mekhliganj and Jalpaiguri. On Tuesday, he held two roadshows in Cooch Behar and Siliguri.

On Tuesday morning, he attended a roadshow in support of Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia, TMC candidate of Cooch behar from Chilkhana Bazar to Natabari Bazar in Cooch Behar.

“He is a great politician and an actor. Above all he is a good human being. He is so down to earth,” added Mita Das, a local resident of Ward 32.