Thousands of teachers to attend CM’s meet today

Kolkata: Thousands of jobless teachers and non-teaching staff will attend a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Monday.

They are demanding that the Chief Minister ensure their reinstatement, following the cancellation of nearly 26,000 jobs by a Supreme Court

order.

The individuals say they were recruited through the 2016 SLST and were not involved in any malpractice. Mehabub Mondal, speaking on behalf of the group, stated: “We were qualified. Still, the entire panel was scrapped. This is not justice.”

The teachers are urging the CM to find a way to save their careers. “We are going to the meeting to tell the Chief Minister that it is her responsibility to save us. We are not asking for favours.

We earned our jobs based on merit, received salaries and now we want our jobs back, with dignity and security until retirement,” Mondal added.

Tensions are high ahead of the meeting. The group has warned that if any ‘tainted’ candidates are present, they will protest and boycott the meeting. They also issued passes to the qualified individuals.

Chinmay Mondal, another affected teacher, said many are facing mental distress. “Some have attempted suicide. If no solution is found, we may apply en masse for euthanasia to the President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice and Human Rights Commission.”