Thousands of devotees gather for 103rd Rath Yatra celebration in Binshira

BALURGHAT: As South Dinajpur prepares to mark one of its most significant cultural and religious events, the village of Binshira in Hili block is abuzz with excitement ahead of its 103rd Rath Yatra celebration, set to take place on Friday. Thousands of devotees and visitors have gathered for this majestic annual procession, which has come to represent the enduring spirit of unity, spirituality and tradition in the region.

The celebration pivots around the towering 40 feet high iron chariot of Lord Jagannath, which will be ceremoniously pulled by throngs of worshippers through the village lanes, accompanied by the thunderous beats of mridangas, cymbals and the chant of “Jai Jagannath.” The rhythmic pull of the ropes binds generations in an act of devotion that transcends time.

In anticipation of large crowds, the district administration has stepped up security, deploying additional police personnel and setting up traffic diversions. Medical teams and first-aid stations will also be in place to respond to emergencies, ensuring a safe and smooth experience for all.

The roots of Binshira’s Rath Yatra go back to 1922, when Sarbeshwar Laha, a village patwari, built the Jagannath temple after attributing his ailing son’s recovery to divine intervention. As a gesture of devotion, Laha donated over 1,300 bighas of land to sustain the temple’s operations and ensure the continuity of the annual Yatra. The chariot itself has evolved over time—from a humble wooden structure in the early days to the current iron marvel introduced in 2015, adorned with sculpted horses and vivid imagery of deities. It reflects both the artistic excellence and spiritual fervour of the community.

The festival will begin at dawn, with the pulling of the chariot and will be followed by a weeklong village fair featuring Baul singers, folk musicians, craft stalls and traditional theatre.

A dramatic retelling of Radha-Krishna’s divine love story remains a highlight of the cultural segment.

Now overseen by fourth-generation custodian Bappa Das Laha, the Rath Yatra continues to uphold the legacy of its founder.

“This is more than a festival—it’s a living heritage,” he said. At a time when cultural roots often fade, Binshira’s Rath Yatra remains a timeless celebration of faith, memory and identity that continues to roll forward—year after year.