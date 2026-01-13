Thousands line roads as Prashant Tamang’s body reaches Darjeeling

Darjeeling: The mortal remains of Indian Idol winner and actor-singer Prashant Tamang were brought to Darjeeling from Delhi on Monday. Thousands gathered to pay their last respects to Tamang, who is widely regarded as the face of Gorkha unity. His last rites will be performed at the Aloobari crematorium in Darjeeling on Tuesday at 11 am.

Tamang had passed away on Sunday morning at his residence in Janakpuri, New Delhi. He was 43. The body was flown to Bagdogra Airport on Monday morning from Delhi. People from all walks of life, including public representatives and political leaders, were present at Bagdogra to receive the mortal remains. The deceased was accompanied by his wife and four-year-old daughter, among others.

From Bagdogra, the cavalcade made its way to Darjeeling. People lined both sides of the road and in all major settlements along the route, bidding a tearful farewell to the crooner. Flowers and Khadas (traditional scarves) were offered. The cavalcade reached Darjeeling town at around 4 pm and made its way to the Mall.

Tamang’s mortal remains were kept at the Mall for residents to pay respect. “Prashant Tamang was a powerful voice who carried forward the dream and identity of the Gorkhas, inspiring unity among Gorkhas across the world through his music. The crowds standing along the roads reflected the deep love and respect they had for Prashant Tamang,” stated Anit Thapa, chief executive of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration.

Born in 1983 in Darjeeling, Tamang had served as a constable in the Kolkata Police. The Indian Idol 3, in 2007, saw the 24-year-old cop-crooner among the finalists, which had led to a frenzy in the Gorkha community and a quest for a new identity. Everyone claimed that Prashant had managed to break the stereotype identity of the Gorkhas as being army men. They claimed that Prashant had managed to unite Gorkhas throughout the world. Tamang had won the popular singing reality show, becoming a household name.

GTA Opposition leader Ajoy Edwards stated: “Prashant Tamang, through his victory in Indian Idol, united Gorkhas across the globe, creating history with their collective strength. He proved that when Gorkhas stand united, nothing is impossible.”

From Mall, Tamang’s body was taken to his residence in Lower Toongsoong in Darjeeling. Social activist and political figure from Nepal, Durga Prasai, arrived in Darjeeling to pay tribute. “Art and literature have no boundaries. The untimely demise of Tamang has caused deep sorrow not only among the people of Darjeeling, but also across Nepal,” he stated.