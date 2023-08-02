Thousands in a spot with river water flowing over bridge in Islampur

Heavy rainfall over the last few days has resulted in water flowing over the bridge on Serewani river at Rampur in Gaisal, North Dinajpur.

More than 20,000 residents of around 15 villages including, Gaisal, Rampur, Kalnagin, Dhantola and Gunjaria, use this old Hume pipe bridge to reach Islampur town. The residents have put forward a demand for a new bridge to replace the old one.

Residents are now crossing the river using the submerged bridge, taking great risks. However, they have threatened to launch an agitation if this old bridge is not replaced.

Sahanwaj Alam, a resident of Gaisal said: “This Hume pipe bridge, without railing, was constructed around thirty years ago and a few years back, it got partially damaged. We had then met the officials of the Islampur Panchayat Samity demanding the construction of a new bridge. Before the last Assembly elections, we had put forward this demand to all political parties, including, the TMC. They had all assured us. However, it remains an empty promise till now and residents are crossing the damaged bridge. A major catastrophe is waiting to happen.”

Jakir Hossain, president of Islampur TMC committee said: “We had appealed to the North Bengal Development department to construct a new bridge on Serewani river at Rampur. NBDD authorities had already started a tender process for the work. Panchayat election took place so this got delayed. As soon as the monsoon is over, the construction work of the bridge will begin.”