Thousands gather as Soham Chakraborty campaigns for Gopal Lama in Siliguri

Siliguri: It was a heady mix of politics and showbiz as thousands came out on the streets, cheering for actor Soham Chakraborty who came to Siliguri to campaign for Gopal Lama, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) nominated candidate for Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency.

Soham is an MLA of Chandipur Assembly constituency in East Medinipur and is one of the star campaigners of the TMC.

On Monday, he took out a roadshow in Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area that started from Bidhan Nagar area in Phansidewa.

Aroop Biswas, Power minister, Gopal Lama, Gautam Deb, TMC leader and Mayor of Siliguri were also present during the roadshow. “A large number of people gathered today which is a sign of our winning. We are 100 per cent sure that we will win the Darjeeling seat,” said Aroop Biswas.

The roadshow circumambulated different areas of Bidhan Nagar via Jagannathpur, Paikpara, R K Pally, Santipara.

Later, the roadshow arrived at Kalighata Bazar via Panitanki Bazar, Dulaljote, Batasi More and surrounding areas of Kharibari and finally concluded at Panighata More in Naxalbari.

Several people gathered way ahead of the scheduled time to get a vantage location to catch a glimpse of the silver screen idol and click photographs.

Many, especially women and girls, gathered in large numbers to see Soham. “I love watching Soham’s movies. Today, I saw him in front of me. I am delighted. I have been waiting for him for more than an hour,” said Rina Roy, a woman from Naxalbari.

The second phase of Lok Sabha election will take place on April 26. Therefore, all the political parties have been campaigning vigorously.