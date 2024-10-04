Those who malign Bengal are insulting their birthplace: Mamata

Kolkata: Inaugurating as many as 15-odd pujas in different parts of the city braving the rain on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed hope that weather will not play spoilsport for Puja revellers.



Banerjee also asserted that those who speak ill of the state are essentially insulting the land of their birth.

While inaugurating a Durga Puja at Hindustan Road, Banerjee said: “Let’s appeal to Maa Durga so that Bengal regains its glory.”

“Those who malign our state are, in fact, insulting Bangla Maa,” she said, adding: “My appeal to the deity is to help Bengal regain its glory. Please wake up and dispel all negativity.”

In response to calls from certain groups to refrain from participating in Durga Puja, she emphasised at another inauguration at Barisha Club in Behala: “Puja can never stop. Festivals can never come to a halt.”

Hoping that the weather will hold up, she said: “Baro mase tero parbon, sathe thake aasar shraban (Bengalis have 13 festivals in 12 months and there are two rainy months among them). There will be rainfall in the next two days and then there will be a dry spell. During Puja, there will be scattered rainfall and the weather will be sunny. You should not worry, the inclement weather conditions will improve soon,” Banerjee said while inaugurating the idol at Barisha Club in Behala.

Banerjee started her inauguration spree from Tala Pratyoy in North Kolkata and then travelled to the port area where she unveiled 25 Pally and 74 Pally in Kidderpore. The Chief Minister then inaugurated Alipore Sarbojonin, Kolahol and moved to Behala where she inaugurated community pujas of Natun Dal and Barisha Club and followed it up with Ajeya Sanghati and 41 Pally in Haridevpur.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Bosepukur Talbagan and Bosepukur Sitala Mandir, both at Kasba and Adi Ballygunge Club and 21 Pally in Ballygunge, Hindustan Club in Gariahat. The last inauguration was at Kalighat Milan Sangha located close to her residence.

“Initially there was apprehension of whether I would be able to inaugurate Durga pujas with flood-like situations in parts of the state. However, after I returned from the flood-affected areas ensuring adequate relief materials for those affected, my office informed me that there have been many more requests for Puja inauguration this year. However, there are some specific Puja committees that I personally visit every year. I have stuck to more or less the same schedule,” Banerjee said.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to inaugurate some 400-odd pujas in the districts in virtual mode from Tridhara Club on Friday.

On Saturday, she will do the honours virtually for another 400 district pujas from Alipore Bodyguard Lines Puja.

The Barisha Club proposed to hand over relief materials from its Puja committee to Banerjee when she turned up for inauguration. The Chief Minister said that presently, adequate relief materials have been sent to the flood-affected people and if more is needed, she will surely contact the club authorities.