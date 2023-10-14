‘Those who made false claims about Puja in Bengal now inaugurating pandals’

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday said that Bengal has proved time and again that it goes beyond religion, caste and political lines to partake in festivities in a united manner.



He was addressing a “Jago Bangla” programme.

Without taking any name, Banerjee took a dig at Union Home minister Amit Shah.

He said: “We celebrate Durga Puja together. Those who attacked Bengal’s culture and heritage once saying that the state doesn’t celebrate Durga Puja are now coming to Bengal to inaugurate Durga Puja. This is the victory of Bengal’s heritage of Durga Puja.”

Incidentally, Shah is expected to visit the city and inaugurate Puja pandals.

“Since Mamata Banerjee became the Chief Minister and established the “Maa Maati Manush” gov-ernment, her saying – “Dhormo Jaar Jaar, Utsab Sobaar” – was proved by the people of Bengal,” Banerjee further stated.

Meanwhile, Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee inaugurated “Jago Bangla” Puja edition on the day of Mahalaya.

“I convey my greetings to all the leaders on the stage and the entire team of Jago Bangla. It has been nearly two-and-a-half years since Jago Bangla became a daily newspaper from a weekly. Every day, the news organisation reinvents itself. Every year, the Festive Edition is inaugurated by Mamata Banerjee. Though she might not be here today in person, she continued the tradition virtually,” Abhishek said while addressing a gathering.

“Engage in joy and festivities but also ensure that your merriment does not cause discomfort to others. We must also ensure that the traditions of Bengal are observed in a united manner. When we were younger, I remember people would travel to different pandals, offer their prayers to the pratima, and engage in festivities mostly on four days during Durga Puja – Saptami, Ashtami, Nabami, and Dashami. Let us all pray to Maa Durga for the defeat of all forces of evil and the victory of good in this land,” Abhishek Banerjee stated.