Those questioning law & order situation trying to malign Bengal, says CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that those who are questioning Bengal’s law and order situation in the wake of the attack on Enforcement Department (ED) officers are trying to malign the state.



While addressing the concluding session of the “Students’ Week” at Dhono Dhanya Auditorium, Banerjee asserted that Kolkata has been adjudged as the country’s safest city as per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

“I am not bothered about criticisms against me. But I will protest if anyone tries to malign the state. Those questioning the law-and-order situation are trying to malign the state,” she said.

The reference was made to the incident where three ED officers were attacked and were injured and several of their vehicles vandalised at Sandeshkhali last Friday.

The attack occurred when the ED team went to Sahajahan Sheikh’s house for a raid in connection with alleged irregularities in the state’s ration system.

Incidentally, from the programme Chief Minister Banerjee inaugurated the Bhangar Traffic Guard that will cover 250.269 square km and several new police stations were opened. With this, several police stations under the Bhangar Division started functioning from Monday under Kolkata Police.

On Saturday a notification containing the posting of eight Inspectors for four police stations was issued. These police stations are Bhangar, Uttar Kashipur, Chandaneswar, Polerhat. In an earlier order, it was also mentioned that the operations of additional four police stations — Hatishala, Bijoyganj Bazar, Bodra and Madhabpur under Bhangar Division will function from Polerhat, Uttar Kashipur, Bhangar and Chandaneswar police stations respectively with the existing manpower of the till the time the infrastructure of those police stations get developed.