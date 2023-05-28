Thorny plants to be grown to check man-jumbo conflict

jalpaiguri: With man animal conflict steadily on the rise, especially elephants wandering into human habitats regularly, the Horticulture department in Jalpaiguri has come up with the idea of planting thorny plants to keep the pachyderms at bay.



They will be distributing thorny plants, including lemon, Indian Jujube, and dragon fruit, to local residents as a preventive measure against wild elephants entering villages and agricultural land adjacent to the forest. A total of 120,000 lemon trees will be distributed. Along with preventing the elephants and other wild animals from crossing over the plants will also generate income.

The Forest Department has identified the corridors through which elephants exit the forest and enter human settlements. These are places where these trees will also be planted.

Officials from the Horticulture department have already held meetings with the Jalpaiguri District Administration and Forest department. They have cited the success of a similar method implemented in Assam and plan to replicate it in this district. The distribution of tree saplings is scheduled to begin in June.

Khurshid Alam, Assistant Director of the district’s horticulture department, stated, “After witnessing the success of this approach in Assam, we have decided to implement it here. These trees will be provided to residents living in areas prone to elephant attacks, such as Nagarakata, Banarhat, Rajganj, and Mateli. The locals will be educated on how to plant these trees. Along with 120,000 lemon tree saplings, 20,000 saplings of dragon fruit and Indian Jujube trees will be distributed.” Every year, wild elephants pose a threat to local communities by causing damage to both residential areas and agricultural fields. Recent incidents of elephant rampages have occurred in places like Bamundanga in Nagrakata block and Dhupjhora in Meteli block.

Incidents of elephant attacks occur frequently throughout the year in areas near the forest. Divisional Forest Officer of Jalpaiguri Division, Vivek Vijay said, “These trees will be planted along the borders of areas on the fringes of the forest.” It is worth noting that these trees will be planted in multiple rows as a deterrent against elephants. As elephants dislike thorny trees, the department believes that these trees will serve as an effective deterrent.