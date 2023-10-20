This yr, pandal-hoppers get AI-generated real-time info on wait time at pandals

Kolkata: For the first time ever, the Kolkata Police has introduced an initiative on a trial basis where pandal hoppers will receive information on possible waiting time at around 17 Puja pandals using Artificial Intelligence (AI).



Through this initiative, the pandal hoppers can check real time, wait time and queue time online by logging on their official website kolkatapolice.gov.in.

Senior officers are of the opinion that the initiative — launched on Chaturthi and shared constantly through live feed on Kolkata Police social media pages and display boards at strategic locations — got over 3,000 ‘likes’ in the first six hours online. Thousands of revellers already out on the streets also benefited from the real-time information.

Some of the big-ticket pandals whose waiting time are being calculated include T Chetla Agrani, Santosh Mitra Square, Kumartuli Park, Mudiali Club, Sibmandir, College Square, Ekdalia Evergreen, Tridhara Sammelani,Tala Prattoy and Suruchi Sangha.

The longest wait time — between 12 to17 minutes — was at Tala Prattoy, Santosh Mitra Square and Suruchi Sangha.

On Thursday, police officers shared in a detailed presentation how the waiting time was being calculated. They stated that two cops have been strategically placed, one at the starting of the queue and another at the end of it. The one at the end will shift his position according to the change of position in the queue. Both have a smart phone where an app is periodically sending its location and time to the system. Based on inputs, a rough calculation using AI is made about the waiting time. The findings are then fed into the server and shared on the KP display boards and FB.