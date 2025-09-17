This yr, Cooch Behar sees ‘drop in Puja power connection applications’

Cooch Behar: As Durga Puja approaches, the Cooch Behar Electricity department has received significantly fewer applications for temporary electricity connections from local Puja committees compared to last year. Traditionally, each Durga Puja committee must apply separately to the department for electricity connections, a process that this year must be completed by September 18.

According to department sources, only 592 applications have been received so far, of which 550 have already been approved. In contrast, last year the department received 1,120 applications. With just one day remaining before the deadline, the number of applications is nearly half of last year’s total, raising questions about whether fewer pujas are being organized or if some committees are yet to apply.

Biswajit Das, Regional Manager of the Cooch Behar District Electricity department, emphasised that all applications must be submitted through the department’s online portal. “Last year, 1,120 Puja committees applied. This year, we have received 592 applications so far, and permission has been granted to 550. The department is working diligently to ensure that there are no electricity-related issues during the festival,” he said.

Das also noted that special teams will be deployed to prevent electricity theft during the festivities. “A total of 20 to 25 teams, each led by an officer, will inspect various areas starting from Panchami day,” he said.

He added that there is still one day left for committees to apply, allowing more pujas to secure the necessary permissions.