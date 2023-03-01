This year’s Feb hottest in 146 yrs, logs highest temp up to 32-220C

Bengal witnessed the hottest February this year, which is the worst in the past 146 years. The Centre has already urged various state governments to prepare an action plan to combat extremely hot and humid conditions later this year. The Indian Meteorological Centre said in 1877, the country saw a similar hot February for the last time.

Highest temperature shot up to 32-33 degree Celsius in Bengal towards the end of February. Weather experts are apprehending that people in Bengal may witness more intense heatwave conditions this year. Heatwave conditions may prevail in several parts of the country in the next three months, the IMD warned. The average temperature this February remained higher by 1.73 degree Celsius.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore added that there will be no major changes in the weather of South Bengal in the next 48 hours. Some of the North Bengal districts will receive rainfall in the next 48 hours.

The highest temperature in the city may hover around 32 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours while the lowest temperature may remain at around 23 degree Celsius. The highest temperature in the city on Tuesday registered at 31 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature remained at 23.7 degree Celsius. The Centre has already urged various states to take measures to handle those who may fall ill due to excessive hot and humid conditions. Heat wave conditions will also prevail in several north-western states from March to May, the IMD said.

Alipore MeT office has said that the city is set to remain hotter on the day of Holi. The Regional Meteorological Centre added that humidity related discomfort may go up in South Bengal districts. There will be no major difference in the night temperature in the next two days following which night temperature will go up.

Weather experts have pointed out that the city’s temperature may touch 35 degree Celsius in the first week of March. Hot conditions prevailed in the city in the latter half of February which is believed to be a winter month.