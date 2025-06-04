‘This year alone, nearly 10 feet of the riverbank has collapsed’: Heavy rainfall triggers riverbank erosion in Balurghat’s Dangi Forest

BALURGHAT: Continuous heavy rainfall across Balurghat and the greater South Dinajpur district has led to significant erosion along the banks of the Atreyee River, particularly in the Dangi area under Bhatpara Gram Panchayat of Balurghat block. The rising water level of the Atreyee has started to engulf a large number of government-planted trees in the Dangi Forest. The forest, situated right on the riverbank, is witnessing gradual land loss year after year. This year alone, nearly 10 feet of the riverbank has collapsed, submerging several trees and threatening many more.

Dangi Forest, spread over approximately 11 acres, was once part of a large-scale plantation project initiated several years ago, with lakhs of trees planted with the hope of developing it into an eco-tourism destination. However, that plan never materialised and the forest now consists of dense plantations exposed directly to the river’s edge. Local sources say that erosion has worsened significantly. While the opposite bank near Fatehpur has been fortified with boulders to prevent erosion, no such preventive measures have been implemented on the Dangi side. “The riverbank from Khidirpur to Dangi, spanning around 1.5 km, is eroding rapidly. We have informed the authorities several times but no effective steps have been taken. Every year, 10 to 20 feet of land is lost.

If this continues, our homes will soon be swallowed by the river,” said local resident Prakash Mondal. With the monsoon intensifying, residents fear further erosion unless urgent preventive measures are taken. Nilima Barman, the Pradhan of Bhatpara Gram Panchayat, acknowledged the crisis, stating: “This forest is under our jurisdiction but the scale of work required is beyond the capacity of the Panchayat. We have already informed the Block Office and the Panchayat Samiti.” Sambal Jha, the Block Development Officer of Balurghat, said: “We will inform the Irrigation and Forest departments to take necessary action to save the trees.” District Magistrate Bijin Krishna also responded, saying: “I will be discussing the matter with the Irrigation department to explore possible interventions.”