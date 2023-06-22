‘This Panchayat polls is an election to save the Hills’

Darjeeling: At a time when political parties in the state are preparing for the forthcoming Panchayat polls, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) switched into celebration mode.



The party felicitated 60 BGPM candidates who won uncontested in Gram Panchayats and 9 who won uncontested in the Panchayat Samities in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration region.

Amidst the celebrations, BGPM President Anit Thapa cautioned the Hill parties of BJP’s ploy “to end regionalism” in the Hills. He stated that it is time to launch a “Pahar Bachao Aviyan” (Save the Hills from BJP) campaign.

Giving a clarion call to Ajoy Edwards and Bimal Gurung along with other Hill parties, Thapa stated: “We have political differences in the Hills but the very fact that BJP is trying to enter grass root level politics, is a threat to the Hills. They are all set to end regionalism and regional parties. They have fielded more candidates than some local parties and this is a clear pointer of their sinister designs.”

Incidentally, the opposition parties have forged an alliance with United Gorkha Mancha (UGM) led by the BJP.

The UGM comprises the Hamro Party, Gorkha National Liberation Front, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Communist Party of Revolutionary Marxist and others. Many of the constituent parties have fielded candidates on BJP ticket contesting with the Lotus symbol of the BJP.

“What has the BJP given us in 15 years? They had promised Gorkhaland, then it came down to a Permanent Political Solution and now they are contesting Panchayat polls. Let them declare that they will give us Gorkhaland if they win the rural polls and we will block all our candidates ensuring the BJP’s victory. This is our political battle. Many regional parties could not field candidates with their candidates being fielded by the BJP- one should give this a serious thought. What future do we have?” stated Thapa.

Thapa lauded the TMC. “The TMC has never interfered with regionalism. They respect regionalism. They did not even field candidates in the Assembly elections from the Hills. They want Gorkhas to run their own place,” stated Thapa.

The celebration and felicitation programme was held in Darjeeling town on Thursday. Thapa stated that the BJP has always engaged in realistic politics, shunning politics of emotion.

“This Panchayat election is to save the Hills. We have to save our land, our identity. They are trying to take away our voice. Let us all come together to free the Hills from the eclipse cast by BJP,” added Thapa.