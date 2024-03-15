This LS election is of protest, resistance & revenge: Abhishek

Siliguri: “This election is not to select a Government at the Centre, it is an election of protest, resistance and revenge. It is time for a payback to BJP for taking away food from your plates and roofs above your heads,” stated TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee addressing a mammoth election campaign at the Town Hall ground, Maynaguri in the Jalpaiguri district on Thursday.



Stressing how the Union Government has starved Bengal of Central funds; price rise and empty promises by the BJP, Banerjee urged people to vote keeping their own rights and interests in mind.

“Since they lost the Assembly elections in Bengal in 2021, they have stopped funds to Bengal. You had ensured the victory of many of the BJP’s candidates in the past. What did they give you in return? They took away food from your plate. They spend Rs 3000 crore for Ram Mandir but take away the roof from above your heads by stopping funds for housing. 11 lakh people of Bengal have been deprived of the housing scheme with the Central imposed embargo on housing funds for Bengal for the past three years,” remarked Banerjee.

The TMC national secretary stated that 497000 workers of Cooch Behar district had not been paid by the Centre the MGNREGA dues. The number stands at 252000 for Jalpaiguri and 308000 for Alipurduar. “The Centre had to pay Rs 478 crore to 1057000 workers under the MGNREGA scheme in Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

Did you hear Union ministers Nisith Pramanik and John Barla who had won from Cooch Behar and Alipurduar respectively ever write to Prime Minister Modi requesting him to release these funds for the people of their constituency. Instead, they are the ones who urged the Centre to stop funds. This is how they paid you back for voting for them”

stated Banerjee. On the other hand, the TMC has paid the 100 days work dues to the workers from the State coffers. “We will also build houses for you even if the Centre continues with the fund freeze. You have never sent me empty handed and from my end, I have fulfilled all commitments made by me including the formation of the Dhupguri subdivision. By July 31, 2024, the state government will upgrade the Dhupguri Rural Hospital into a 100-bed sub-divisional hospital. However, for all this you have to stand with the TMC as you have done in the past,” urged Banerjee.

“They have money, CBI, ED, Income Tax, Central Forces, Election Commission with them. We have none of these. However, we have the public with us that is why the BJP has not been able to get a bite in Bengal,” stated Banerjee. Abhishek also paid respects to the Nandigram martyrs’ column on the stage in Maynaguri.