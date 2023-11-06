‘This Kali Puja, Naihati’s famous ‘Boro Maa’ all set to take Siliguri by storm’

Siliguri: Naihati’s famous ‘Boro Maa’ is all set to take Siliguri by storm. Mahamaya Sporting Club of Haidar Para in Siliguri will be making a replica of the famous ‘Boro Ma’ Kali Puja of Naihati, North 24-Parganas.



They are sculpting a 25-feet-tall and 20-feet-wide idol of Goddess Kali. The theme of the Puja is ‘Sobar Boro Maa’.

Preparations are going on in full swing. “Many people have the desire to see the idol of ‘Boro Maa’ in Naihati. However, it is not possible for everyone to visit Naihati. With the aim of providing a chance of catching a glimpse of Boro Maa, we decided on this theme. We are making this idol with clay. We hope people will appreciate our earnest endeavour,” said Gopal Kundu, secretary of the Puja committee.

A 21-feet-tall idol of Goddess Kali, popular as ‘Boro Maa’ of Naihati, is one of the biggest idols of goddess Kali in Bengal. The Puja takes place in front of a temple, just 10 minutes away from the Naihati Railway Station.

The idol is decked in 12 kilogram of gold and 200 kilograms of silver jewellery. Every year, lakhs of people flock to the temple during Kali Puja to witness the Boro Maa’s Puja.

Devotees believe that Boro Maa fulfills all wishes. Owing to the immense popularity of Boro Maa, the Puja committee in Siliguri decided to construct a replica of ‘Boro Maa’ in their 44th year of Kali Puja.

The idol is being made with 12 quintals of straw, 100 bamboo, 50 kg of rope and 2 trucks of clay. The actual idol structure is 21-feet-tall, but it will be 25-feet-tall after the ornaments are put on.

Not only that, they are constructing a 20 feet idol of Lord Shiva lying under the feet of Goddess Kali. The face of Lord Shiva’s idol is about 3-and-a-half feet in diameter.

Ornaments made with brass will be brought from outside for decoration, including four crowns. The budget of the Puja is Rs 8 lakh. Artists of Siliguri are sculpting the idol.

Adhir Paul, the artist who is sculpting the idol said: “It took us about two months to sculpt the idol with six artists. The final touches are being given. This is the first time that we are sculpting such a huge idol. We hope people will like it.” The Puja committee will also organise various social programmes during the Puja.