‘This is an abdication of duty’: TMC seeks Home minister’s resignation

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government, citing repeated terror attacks and intelligence failures in the last 10 years, including Monday’s blast near Red Fort in Delhi that killed about 12 people, demanding the immediate resignation of Union Home minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a Press conference in Kolkata, senior Trinamool leaders Shashi Panja and Partha Bhowmick accused the Centre of “complete failure of national security” and “criminal negligence” in handling repeated terror incidents under its watch.

According to TMC, a slow-moving car laden with explosives was used to trigger Monday’s blast in the heart of the National Capital. Intelligence sources have suggested the use of an improvised explosive device (IED). The party questioned the Home Minister’s statement that it was “very difficult to say what caused the incident,” calling it a shocking display of ignorance.

“If the Home minister himself doesn’t know, then who will know? This is an abdication of duty. He must resign immediately,” said Panja.

She added: “BJP is spreading hate and bigotry, and so busy with it that they have no time to look into the grave lapses of internal security and the incidents of cross-border terrorism.”

The leaders noted that the Delhi Police operates directly under the Union Home Ministry, leaving “no room for excuses.” They further linked the Delhi blast to the recovery of nearly 350 kg of explosives and an assault rifle from Haryana’s Faridabad earlier the same day, calling it a “clear pattern of internal security collapse.”

TMC cited multiple terror attacks under BJP rule, including Pathankot, Uri, Pulwama, and Pahalgam, as evidence of a continuing breakdown in intelligence and preparedness.

“From Gurdaspur in 2015 to Pahalgam in 2025, the story is the same — failure, denial, and zero accountability,” said Partha Bhowmick.

The party also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “prioritising optics over governance,” pointing out that he left for a two-day visit to Bhutan just hours after the Delhi blast. “Even after Manipur burned and hundreds died, he waited 864 days to visit the state. Is this leadership?” the leaders asked.

Trinamool also accused the government of weakening national defence through the Agniveer scheme and failing to prevent breaches such as the 2023 Parliament intrusion. “This government hides facts, manipulates numbers, and refuses to take responsibility. The people deserve answers,” the statement concluded.

The TMC reiterated its demand for Amit Shah’s resignation, on their social media handle, they wrote: “Each time, the nation bleeds. Each time, the same man, Amit Shah, walks away unscathed, without an ounce of accountability. Any Home Minister with even a shred of conscience would have stepped down by now.”