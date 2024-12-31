KOLKATA: In a historic decision, Kolkata’s iconic Star Theatre has been renamed Binodini Mancha, honouring the prima donna of Bengali theatre, Binodini Dasi.

The announcement was made by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a public meeting in Sandeshkhali on Monday. Established in 1883, the Star Theatre is a landmark tied to Binodini’s legacy, whose performances left a lasting impression on luminaries like Ramakrishna, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Rabindranath Tagore.

The CM has instructed the administration to take swift action to implement the renaming. The Star Theatre, steeped in history, has undergone numerous transformations over the years. After a devastating fire in the 1990s, it was restored and reopened by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The façade retains its vintage charm, while the interiors have been modernized. Binodini Dasi, born in 1863, rose from humble beginnings to become the legend of Bengali theatre, a time when the art form was still finding its footing in Kolkata. Her life, however, was marked by struggles. When Star Theatre needed funding, businessman Gurmukh Roy agreed to help, but only if Binodini became his mistress.

Despite her dreams of having a theatre named after her, societal biases crushed her aspirations, and the venue was named Star Theatre instead, fearing audiences would avoid a theatre associated with a “fallen woman.” This tribute acknowledges Binodini Dasi’s pioneering role in the theatre world, where she broke societal norms to shine as the leading star of her era.

Actress Rukmini Maitra, whose film ‘Binodiini - Ekti Natir Upakhyan’ is set to release on January 23, 2025, was emotional upon hearing the news. “I’ve dreamed of this day since I first heard the script in 2019. Binodini Dasi deserved this honour and now it has happened after 140 years and it’s all thanks to our Didi (CM). I’m filled with gratitude. This is a true example of a woman uplifting women,” said Rukmini, who broke down in tears when she heard the announcement. “It’s a dream come true and now the premiere of ‘Binodiini’ will now take place at Binodini Mancha,” she added. Rukmini also mentioned discussing this idea with the CM, who had earlier praised her work in ‘Tekka’. Actress Sudipta Chakraborty, celebrated for her role in the Bengali play ‘Binodini Opera’, welcomed the renaming. “In the last year and a half, we’ve performed 31 shows of ‘Binodini Opera’, nearly all to packed audiences. After each performance, we reminded viewers that even after 140 years, no theatre bore Binodini’s name. She was the first female theatre superstar and a true trailblazer. It’s incredible to see it happen now and I hope the rechristened Binodini Mancha will now stage plays instead of screening only films,” she said.