This is a fight to save India, Oppn united to oust BJP, says Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again called for a “united” fight against the BJP-led government at the Centre by forging an Opposition alliance.



At the United Opposition meeting at Patna, Banerjee said that this was a “fight to save India and the Opposition parties will fight unitedly to end BJP’s dictatorship”.

“This is a fight to save India. Let our blood flow, if the need arises, but we will protect our people. If BJP comes to power once again, we will no longer have elections in the future. We are all together, and we will fight unitedly and our next meeting will be in Shimla”, Banerjee said.

She further stated: “Three things have been resolved at our meeting today. Firstly, we are all united. Secondly, we will fight the elections unitedly, and finally, our fight shouldn’t be branded as the Opposition’s fight but rather a fight against BJP’s dictatorship. We, too, are patriotic Indians, and our heart burns when we see Manipur burning. Our fight is against BJP’s atrocities, against their political vendetta.”

Banerjee also took a dig at Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose saying that BJP is running an alternative government from Raj Bhawan. “BJP is running an alternative government from Raj Bhavans. They organise the state’s Foundation Day, without the consent and consultation of the state government. If we oppose them, ED and CBI are let loose on us,” she added.

“They have a stranglehold over the media and a battery of lawyers waiting outside courts busy filing cases against Opposition leaders, and letting investigating agencies behind them. The Centre doesn’t seem to be concerned about unemployment. They are not bothered at the destruction of the economy.

Atrocities against Dalits and violence against women are at an all-time high. The Central government has halted funds for the states, they aren’t releasing money for the 100 Days’ Work Scheme, for Awas Yojana and Grameen Sadak Yojana,” Banerjee said.

At the united Opposition meeting, representatives from 17 political parties, which included various present and former Chief Ministers, took part. “It was a fruitful meeting, attended by senior leaders like Sharad Pawar ji and Lalu Prasad Yadav ji. It was especially nice to see Lalu ji in the political sphere today after a long time. We also had representation from other political parties — Rahul Gandhi ji and Mallikarjun Kharge ji from Congress, Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav, Hemant Soren from Jharkhand, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Uddhav Thackeray, and many other leaders,” Banerjee further stated.