Thirty people fall ill after consuming Puja Prasad

ALIPURDUAR: In two separate incidents on Saturday night, 30 individuals fell ill after consuming Prasad during local Puja celebrations in Alipurduar. As of now, 12 patients are receiving treatment at the Alipurduar District Hospital.

The first incident occurred during a Shani Puja organised at Tati Para in the Salsalabari area. At least 20 local residents experienced symptoms of food poisoning after consuming prasad. They were initially taken to the Josodanga Block Health Center, where nine were subsequently referred to Alipurduar District Hospital for further treatment. In a separate incident, ten people fell ill after consuming Prasad during a Ganesha Puja celebration in Newtown, Alipurduar. Among them, three individuals are currently in critical condition and are receiving treatment at Alipurduar District Hospital.

Dr Paritosh Mondal, Superintendent of Alipurduar District Hospital, stated: “A total of 12 people, including four children, were admitted to the hospital due to food poisoning on Saturday night. Their condition is currently stable.”