Third-yr student found dead in Engineering College hostel

Cooch Behar: Shock and grief gripped Cooch Behar after the body of a third-year engineering student was found hanging in her hostel room at Cooch Behar Government Engineering College late on Thursday night.

The deceased has been identified as Anwesha Ghosh (20), daughter of Tapan Ghosh, a resident of Durgapur. Officers from the Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station rushed to the spot immediately after receiving the information. Additional Superintendent of Police Krishna Gopal Meena personally visited the hostel on Friday morning and is overseeing the investigation.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide. However, the exact cause will be confirmed only after the post-mortem,” Meena told reporters.

According to hostel sources, most third-year students had gone home on vacation. Anwesha’s parents had dropped her off at the hostel last Sunday. Her roommate left for home on Wednesday, and Anwesha had reportedly planned to stay the night in another friend’s room.

When she failed to arrive by late night, her classmate repeatedly tried to contact her. Around 1 am, other students checked her room and found her hanging. She was rushed to a local private hospital and later shifted to MJN Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Hostel warden Sabita Modak said: “She had told her friend she would be staying in her friend’s room. When she did not show up, we opened her door and found her. None of us expected such a tragedy.”

College Principal Sushobhon Chatterjee added: “We reached the hostel immediately after receiving the news. The reasons behind this incident are under police investigation. She was a meritorious student.”

At the time of reporting, Anwesha’s family had not reached Cooch Behar. Police confirmed that the post-mortem will be conducted only after their arrival.