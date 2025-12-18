Third tiger death in 3 months at Alipore Zoo raises concerns

Kolkata: A sub-adult Royal Bengal tigress died at Alipore Zoo on Wednesday morning, marking the third tiger fatality at the facility in just three months.

The tigress, who would have completed three years this coming February, was brought from Nandankanan to Alipore in August last year for breeding purposes. Her sudden death at such a young age has raised serious concerns regarding the oversight and care provided by the zoo authorities.

According to sources at Aranya Bhavan, the tigress had been suffering from a hemoprotozoan parasite infection for the last three to four days. She was undergoing treatment at the Alipore Veterinary Hospital, but medical efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.

A post-mortem has already been conducted, and viscera samples have been sent for examination to confirm the exact cause of death.