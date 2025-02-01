Third phase of upper primary counselling concludes

Kolkata: The third phase of counselling for the recruitment of assistant teachers at the upper primary level in state-aided and sponsored schools concluded on Friday, with a significant 25 per cent of candidates either absent or rejecting job offers.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) began the third phase of counselling on January 28, inviting 724 candidates from the waiting list to attend the sessions over four days. However, sources within the Commission revealed that 181 candidates failed to attend, or refused to take the recommendation letter, resulting in an absentee rate of 25 per cent.

“The counselling process was completed smoothly,” said Siddhartha Majumder, Chairman of WBSSC. A total of 12,068 candidates participated across all three phases of the counselling process, with 9,194 accepting job offers. This figure includes 543 candidates who were issued recommendation letters during the third phase.

Consequently, 1,898 waitlisted candidates from the panel of 13,966 individuals are still awaiting the opportunity for counselling and

potential placement.