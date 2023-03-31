Third phase of ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ on

siliguri: The third phase of ‘Didir Suraksha Kawach’ campaign commenced in Siliguri on Friday. Papiya Ghosh, the president of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress (Plains) and Gautam Deb, senior Trinamool leader started the campaign by offering prayers at temples.



Both the leaders communicated with the local people, listened to their grievances and assured to resolve the issues.

“In the first and second phase of this campaign we received great response. We received many complaints as well, which we have tried to solve through the ‘Duare Sarkar’ campaign. To resolve the rest of the issues, this time the ‘Duare Sarkar’ campaign will take place in every block,” said Papia Ghosh.

The Trinamool Congress has launched the “Didir Suraksha Kawach” campaign. Trinamool Congress leaders visit different localities and far flung areas. The leaders interact with the masses and listen to their grievances on one hand. They also inform the public about state government schemes, projects and policies.

First and second phase of this campaign took place in rural areas under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. The third phase is being held in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) area.

On Friday, Papiya Ghosh, visited areas under ward number 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 25 and 26. Gautam Deb visited ward numbers 31, 32, 33, 34 and 35.

Deb visited two schools under ward number 33. An issue of drinking water crisis came up. He assured the school authorities that the issue will be resolved soon.

“We have a mega plan to meet the water crisis in Siliguri. That project will take two-and-a-half years to get completed. However, before that, arrangements will be made to supply drinking water to the school,” Deb added. The campaign will end on Saturday morning after the party flag hoisting.