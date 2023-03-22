Third line between Naihati and Kalyani gets CRS nod

KOLKATA: The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) of Eastern Circle has given authorisation for the opening of the newly constructed third line (reversible line), from Naihati Station to Kalyani under the Sealdah-Ranaghat section of the Sealdah Division for passenger service.



This third line is also provided with automatic signalling for higher capacity and ease of traffic movement. According to officials, this line will help increase the sectional speed and also help with additional traffic recruitment in the busy suburban section of the Sealdah Division.

Kalyani has educational and agricultural universities as well as AIIMS, the railway official said that the additional traffic capacity created by this newly sanctioned line will be of immense benefit to the passengers.

The Principal Chief Operations Manager of Eastern Railway P Dansana and Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah Deepak Nigam along with other senior officers inspected the Sealdah-Ranaghat section on March 18. The inspection was conducted of the non-interlocking work for the commissioning of the third line and various issues related to signalling and railway track layout. During this visit, they also inspected panel rooms, points and crossings between Naihati and Kalyani.