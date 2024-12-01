Thief locked inside home by housewife, arrested

Kolkata: Behala’s Sakherbazar witnessed a dramatic turn of events on Saturday night as a housewife’s presence of mind led to the arrest of a thief caught red-handed inside her home. The incident occurred when Tusi Das, housewife, was returning home from a nearby shop and noticed an intruder rummaging through her belongings.

Without wasting a moment, she ran to fetch her husband from their shop, located a short distance away. When the couple returned, they found the thief still busy collecting jewellery and cash inside their house. Thinking quickly, Tusi borrowed a lock from a neighbour and secured the house from outside, effectively trapping the thief. She raised an alarm, shouting “Thief! Thief!” to alert the neighbours, who quickly gathered at the scene.

The thief, realising he was trapped, attempted to escape but was unable to get out. Meanwhile, the Thakurpukur Police were informed and arrived promptly to arrest the intruder. They also recovered the stolen items, including cash and ornaments. Speaking about the incident, Tusi Das said: “I wasn’t at home and the thief took advantage of the situation to break in. When I returned and saw the gate open, I immediately became suspicious. I brought my husband from our shop and when we confirmed the thief was inside, I locked him in and called for help.”