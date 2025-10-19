They were forced to beg for food & shelter; State aids 11 duped migrants from Murshidabad in Oman

Kolkata: The Bengal government has extended help to approximately 11 migrant labourers from Murshidabad who fell victim to fraud in Oman.

The ruling Trinamool Congress on Saturday stated that the state government intervened to ensure the safety of these migrant workers in a foreign land.

The workers, it was learnt, were under the care of the Indian Embassy in Oman, where they have been provided with shelter and food. The state government is also in contact with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate their return to India. Trinamool Congress on social media stated that “these labourers were forced to wander from place to place in distress”.

In a post on X, the ruling party in Bengal said: “Eleven migrant workers from Murshidabad, who had been employed in Oman, were left stranded after being defrauded by an unscrupulous recruitment agency. Abandoned and without support, they were forced to wander from place to place in distress.”

“Upon learning of their plight, our Maa-Maati-Manush Sarkar immediately intervened to ensure their safety and well-being. Owing to the proactive efforts, the workers are now under the care of the Indian Embassy in Oman, where they have been provided with food and shelter,” Trinamool Congress added.

These migrant workers from Murshidabad district were defrauded by an unscrupulous recruitment agency in Oman. Their passports were confiscated, and they were forced to work under severe and exploitative conditions. After being left with no money and thrown out of their accommodation, the workers were forced to beg for food and shelter.

“These individuals, who left their homes in search of livelihood, have now appealed for assistance to return to their families. We earnestly hope that the Ministry of External Affairs will take swift and compassionate action to facilitate their safe repatriation at the earliest,” Trinamool Congress wrote on X.