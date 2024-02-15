They run ‘govt of Ravan’ at Centre: Mamata slams BJP over farmers’ protest

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP over the ongoing farmers’ protest, claiming that the party is running a “government of Ravan” at the Centre, which has crossed all limits of civility.



While speaking in the Assembly, Banerjee said she had decided to postpone her scheduled visit to Punjab to express her solidarity with the farmers.

“Farmers are protesting and the country is burning. But the BJP is not bothered. It is the government of Ravan, which has crossed all Lakshman Rekhas. The day farmers reach Delhi, the BJP leaders will understand the reality,” she said.

Banerjee further said: “The Rupee has fallen 40 per cent compared to the Dollar and the value of money is now at its lowest ever. Why is there no conversation on it?

There has been an intentional disregard for cooperative fiscal federalism in the country.”

She added: “They are only sowing the seeds of riots; that is their only job. I heard that they suspended 147 in one hour and passed 37 to 38 Bills. Without even giving the time to go through the Bills, the Home Secretary called and asked: Did you make the committee? Are we bonded labours? We have to read the Bills to see if they are just. You have not taken the MPs into confidence and this was a one-sided decision. They have destroyed our Constitution. They have forgotten Ambedkar, Nehru, Gandhiji, Bose, Abul Kalam Azad, and Bhagat Singh.”