They don’t allow police inside Jadavpur University premises: CM

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday lambasted a section of Marxists and Leftists for the Jadavpur University incident in which an undergraduate student was found dead under mysterious circumstances. She also alleged that the police are not allowed to enter the university. She was addressing a cultural programme in Behala on the eve of Independence Day.



Banerjee said: “I am extremely saddened and appalled after this incident. Swapnadeep Kundu’s father told me about his pain and how his son was tortured by them. He told me that he could never imagine that these people will torture his son and throw him down from the third floor of the hostel. Who are these people? They are the Marxists and the Leftists.”

She urged younger generations not to enrol in CPI(M) or BJP. “If you are interested in politics, do not enroll in CPI(M) or BJP because they are the ‘destructive forces’ [danobik shakti] and not constructive forces [manobik shakti].Banerjee further stated that these Marxists sometimes support BJP and sometimes Congress. They consider Trinamool Congress to be their prime enemy. They don’t have an iota of shame. “The boy (Swapnadeep) was wearing an amulet, but he was forced to take that off. These people (Leftists & Marxists) apparently told him that ‘this is a Red Fort’.”

“These people consider the university to be a place which they own. They don’t allow police inside the premises. They don’t allow CCTV cameras to be installed in the university campus. These people have created an environment of terror in such a prestigious institution like Jadavpur University,” Banerjee added.

She also mentioned: “Jadavpur University is surely a prestigious and reputed institution, but I don’t want to visit that University because they may be good in studies but they lack humanity. But does that mean that everyone is equally bad? No. I don’t blame all sections of the students. But it is a section of CPI(M) that tries to manipulate young students.”