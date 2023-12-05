There should be age limit in politics also, says Abhishek

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress’ national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP, Abhishek Banerjee has reiterated his demand for a maximum age limit in politics while clarifying that the ‘New Trinamool’ is not just about young members but stands for working in coordination with the party veterans.



Abhishek is known for raising his voice for imposing an age limit in politics. He had been vocal about the same ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections and had challenged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement such a decision, promising he would be the first one to vote in favour of it in the Parliament.

On Monday, while leaving for North Bengal, Abhishek told mediapersons at the Kolkata Airport: “I think there should be a maximum limit (in terms of age) in every field, including sports and politics.”

However, in a recent party meeting at Netaji Indoor Stadium that was addressed by the TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee, she had said that age is not a factor. She said that in reference to her party MP Saugata Roy who she claimed told her that he is growing old.

Mamata had supposedly told him that it does not matter as long as his mind is still young. She had also instructed the new members of the party to respect the veterans who in turn must support the young ones.

Apparently sticking to this line of Mamata, Abhishek said: “New Trinamool does not mean people of ages 25 to 35 will be working for the party. Notun (new) Trinamool means the veteran and the young AITC workers should work together.”

Abhishek’s absence in person at the Netaji Indoor Stadium meeting had paved the way for speculations of a rift within the party-fold with followers close to him also questioning why there was no poster of him in the meeting.

Putting the speculations to rest, he said: “There is no distance between me and anyone else. I have just not attended one programme. Some individuals have given their opinions. It is okay. The picture of the chairperson was there and my picture may not be there.”