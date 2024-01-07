There is no rift, TMC remains united under Mamata Banerjee: Abhishek

Kolkata: Maintaining his demand for an age bar in politics, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, on Sunday, dismissed speculations and the Opposition’s claim of a rift within the party and assured that he will campaign for Lok Sabha polls wherever his party wants him to but will accord highest priority to his Diamond Harbour Parliamentary constituency.



On Sunday, while distributing cheques for old age pension, Abhishek said that he still maintains his claim that there should be an age bar in politics. He said: “There is nothing absurd or controversial in it. With age, people become physically weak. It is not possible to do at 60 what one can do in their 30s. No one can deny this.”

Recently, sparks flew within the party fold as an apparent power tussle ensued between both the young and veteran members over who should lead the party in days to come. It was also reported that Abhishek was unwilling to campaign anywhere other than Diamond Harbour for the polls.

Abhishek said: “There is no rift within the party. TMC remains united under Mamata Banerjee. I have always fulfilled the role that the party has given me each time. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls too I will do what the party asks me to. I will continue to support Mamata Banerjee in her endeavours.” He added: “It is obvious that I will prioritise Diamond Harbour over other constituencies. Every elected representative does so. This, however, does not mean I won’t campaign elsewhere.”

Meanwhile, Abhishek handed over at least 100 cheques for old age pension to many who had registered for the same. He informed that a total of 76120 people in his constituency were shortlisted after registration and verification who were handed over the cheques at 165 party meetings on Sunday at Diamond Harbour constituency. The money will be transferred in the next three days directly to their accounts and verification will be made on January 11 to ensure they have received it, he promised.

Abhishek said he could have asked people to first vote for him in the upcoming elections and then he would look into pension issues but he did not do so as he believes that elected representatives must accord priority to the needs of the people over their political ambitions. “I demand votes on the basis of the work that I have done for the people,” he remarked.

Praising what he called the ‘Diamond Harbour model’ for development, he said he will also try to pay the 100-day workers under MGNREGA in his constituency who are yet to receive their wages for their work. “Modi government has blocked funds for Bengal. It took away approximately Rs. 4,34,544 crore from Bengal in the last five years and built the Central Vista and bought a private jet for the Prime Minister,” he alleged.