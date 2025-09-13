Themes of heritage and spirituality ‘to take centre stage’ in this year’s Puja

Kolkata: Two Puja committees—one in the south and another in the north—are blending spiritual depth and cultural heritage through its Durga Puja this year. The Chetla Agrani Club celebrates its 33rd year with a Rudraksha-inspired pandal, while Uttar Kolkata Sarbojonin Puja is paying tribute to the timeless voice of Birendrakrishna Bhadra, whose “Mahishasurmardini” still marks the dawn of Mahalaya.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim who patronises the Puja of Chetla Agrani Club announced its theme, that christened as “Amrita Kumbher Sandhane” is inspired from Shiv Puran, interpreting Rudraksha as the ‘eyes or tears of Lord Shiva’. Hakim said their Puja has been guided by three principles: artisans must get fair work, the environment should not be polluted, and the pandal should appeal to people’s hearts. He also urged artist Subrata Banerjee “not to get pressurised for prizes” and instead focus on creativity and free expression.

Banerjee, leading a team of artisans from five districts, revealed that preparations had been underway for over 200 days. The ‘Chakkhudan’ on Mahalaya (September 21) will be performed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Hakim added that the Puja brings more than devotion—it also generates livelihood and boosts the economy. “Didi took Durga Puja to the world’s stage, with due respect for the religious aspect, this Puja is also about art, culture and opportunities. People from marginal villages and the unorganised sector are getting work,” he said.

For the first time, Chetla Agrani Club has invited social media influencers, vloggers, press and online media for an exclusive preview of the Puja pandal. From September 23, 11:59 pm to September 24, 3 am, they will get three dedicated hours to shoot vlogs, videos and interviews. The mandap will be opened on September 24 at 6 pm for the pandal hoppers.

In north, Uttar Kolkata Sarbojonin will be paying its moving tribute to Birendrakrishna Bhadra, whose immortal recitation of Mahishasurmardini has been the heartbeat of Mahalaya for decades After 34 years, Bhadra will return symbolically to his own para at Bidhan Sarani, where his ancestral house still stands as a silent witness to his legacy.

The pandal theme recreates the atmosphere of his neighbourhood, with murals of his portrait, symbolic references to All India Radio (his workplace) and visual motifs of the autumn dawn when his voice still echoes across Bengal. Organisers said their aim was to reconnect Bengalis particularly the young generation with the man behind the voice.