Themes from Kolkata’s pujas to be recreated in Cooch Behar next year

Kolkata: The portrayal of river pollution through its theme by Chetla Agrani and women empowerment conceived by Bagha Jatin Tarun Sangha for their Durga Puja this year will be enlivened at two Durga pujas at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district during next year’s Durga Puja.

The pandal of Madan Mohan Bari Puja at Dinhata will be based on Chetla Agrani’s concept while Kishore Sangha Club of Dinhata will recreate the theme of Baghajatin Tarun Sangha.

“The quality of artwork associated with Durga Puja is developing by leaps and bounds in the districts. Some of the artisans who had churned out the concept for Chetla and Baghajatin will travel to Cooch Behar next year and along with a team of artisans from there, they will work together for churning out the themes for the two pujas. The artisans of the district will get familiar with fabrication, design and decoration work executed her and naturally their skills will develop further. Hence, the move is a big stride for artisan development,” said Subrata Banerjee, who had conceived the theme for both Chetla Agrani and Baghajatin Tarun Sangha.

According to Banerjee, it will take at least three months for dismantling the pandals as their foundation is extremely strong through the use of iron structure after which it can be transported.

Chetla Agrani Club, whose Puja is patronised by Kolkata Mayor and state Urban Development minister Firhad Hakim, had churned out the different methods through which rivers are polluted and at the same time parallelly shown the attempts made to curb pollution.

Industrial pollution and sewerage channel flowing into the river were shown as ways that pollutes the river. Temples resembling that of Varanasi and other religious destinations that are situated beside river were also created for adding to the décor of the pandal.

The pandal of Baghajatin Tarun Sangha based on the theme ‘Icchedana’ (wings of desire) was a special sculpture work showing a fist with faces of women in it. Varied activities of women like player, journalist, etc were showcased to highlight the determination of women to rise to the top. Colourful air ballons (fanus in Bengali parlance) were extensively used in the decor with pictures of great women like Rani Lakshmi Bai, Sarojini Naidu, Matangini Hazra to create a feeling how these women have battled odds to achieve fame. Eco-friendly materials, predominantly sarees of women were used extensively.