Themed Durga pujas draw massive crowds across Alipurduar district

Alipurduar: Alipurduar district is witnessing the grandeur of themed Durga pujas, with pandals turning into hubs of art, culture and social messages. From Chaturthi, thousands of visitors have been thronging the Puja venues to witness the creativity on display.

One of the most unique attractions this year is the Ramrup Singh Road Club’s pandal, which has dedicated its 64th year of celebrations to the working class of society. The idol of Maa Durga is portrayed as a labourer, carrying bricks on her head while holding her children—Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartik and Ganesh. In a striking departure from tradition, Durga carries no weapons. Instead, the theme “They Are Working” highlights the struggles and contributions of workers.

Club secretary Sanjay Sarkar said: “This year we dedicated our Puja to labourers. Their lives, work and tools are depicted in our pandal. We also want to draw attention to the plight of workers from Bengal who migrate outside the state and face hardships. They are the true creators of society.”

In Falakata, several clubs have embraced thought-provoking themes. Among them, the College Para Club’s pandal has become a major attraction. Celebrating its 46th year, the club has chosen the theme “Ratnagorva”, dedicated to reformers Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Raja Rammohan Roy. The pandal showcases their efforts to abolish sati and child marriage, while also displaying photographs of eminent women of Bengal.

Club president Pinaki Chakraborty explained: “Our pandal has already attracted lakhs of visitors by Shasthi. This year, our Durga idol has no weapons but still defeats the Asur, showing that women may be gentle yet can destroy evil when needed.”

In Alipurduar town, the Milan Sangha Club has drawn wide praise with its 83rd puja theme, “The Legacy of Thakurbari”. Dedicated to Rabindranath Tagore, the pandal has recreated the Jorasanko Thakurbari, the poet’s ancestral home, with intricate artwork and craftsmanship.

Club secretary Samrat Bishnu said: “It took us more than two months to complete this pandal. Visitors have already started arriving in large numbers and we expect an even bigger turnout in the coming days.”