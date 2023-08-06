Theme of a South Kolkata Puja launched

Kolkata: A community Puja, based out of Thakurpukur in South Kolkata that has stepped into its 53rd year, launched its theme ‘Elem Notun Deshe’ (we have arrived in a new land), on Saturday.



“State Bank Park (SB Park) Sarbojanin Durgotsav, Thakurpukur takes immense pride to celebrate the 53rd year with its theme — ‘Elem Notun Deshe’. During such a convulsive time as ours, when the world around us is getting narrower every second by politics, religion, capitalism and the climate crisis looming large, we have attempted to reach out to a solution via artistic imagination,” Sanjay Majumder, the club president said.

The banners of the Puja will be featured in every state of the country in its regional language so that people can come and soak in the festive fervour. SB Park Sarbojonin is known for its innovative concept and celebration style that has converted the domain of pujo into a site of research and creative imagination.

The occasion glittered by the presence of various eminent personalities like Sampurna Lahiri, actress and brand ambassador for SB Park Sarbojanin Durgotsav 2023, Joy Sarkar, music director, who has also created the theme music, Ramananda Bandyopadhyay, the artist who has designed this year’s idol, Arighna Saha, assistant artist, Shibshankar Das, chief designer and artist of the central theme among many other eminent personalities.