Theft spree sparks Raiganj housing protest

Raiganj: Following a series of thefts, residents of government employees’ housing at Karnajora submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Raiganj of North Dinajpur district , on Thursday , demanding immediate police intervention and enhanced security arrangements.

The situation turned alarming after a theft was reported at the residence of an employee of the District Information and Cultural Office on Wednesday afternoon.

According to residents, miscreants broke the iron rods of a window, entered the house, and decamped with gold and silver ornaments, cash, and a mobile phone. Panic has gripped the locality as nearly 10 to 12 similar thefts have allegedly taken place in the housing complex over the past month.

Sumit Kumar Singha, the affected employee, said : “Repeated incidents had left the residents feeling unsafe. Despite several thefts, police action has been inadequate. Therefore, we approached the SDO requesting him to take up the matter with police officials and ensure our security.”

SDO Tanmay Banerjee said: “The administration has taken note of their grievances. We have heard their problems and will soon hold discussions with police officials to strengthen security in the area”.