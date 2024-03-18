Theft of around Rs 20 lakh at private bank in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: A theft of around Rs 20 lakh took place at a private bank in Jalpaiguri town’s bustling DBC Road area. The bank’s security was heightened following the incident, which also raised questions about the delay in notifying the police, prompting District Police Superintendent Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat to inquire.



An investigation was promptly launched, with CCTV footage under scrutiny. Two employees from the S&IB organisation (that collects money on behalf of the bank and deposits) had arrived at the bank on Monday to deposit the money collected from various locations. Senior executive Dilip Rajbhar found a bag of money missing while the funds were being deposited, prompting immediate notification to bank authorities.

The bag contained approximately Rs 20 lakh. Upon receiving the report, District Police Superintendent Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat and his team visited the site. They urged the bank to file a formal complaint and initiated the examination of CCTV footage.

Police Super, stated: “Initial footage revealed an individual leaving with a bag, prompting further scrutiny by traffic police to identify any accomplices. Despite the theft occurring around 2 pm, the bank didn’t inform us till after 4 pm, a matter also slated for investigation.”