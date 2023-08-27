Theft in 4 temples in same night leave Hemtabad residents worried

Raiganj: Theft in four temples in the same night has left Hemtabad residents worried.



Hemtabad, in North Dinajpur district, witnessed thefts in four temples on Saturday night.

The robbers raided three temples in the premises of households in Hemtabad Bazar areas.

Then they looted ornaments from Baraibari Barwari Roth Mandir, around 500 metre away from Hemtabad Bazar. They also stole a considerable amount of gold and silver ornaments from the four places.

Owing to heavy rains in Hemtabad on Saturday night, there was hardly anyone outdoors and taking advantage of this, the burglars looted the temples.

Jaya Chowdhury, a housewife, said: “The thieves looted gold and silver ornaments from the temple of our house last night.

In the last few years gambling and drug addiction has become a major problem in Hemtabad.

Crime is steadily on the rise owing to this. We want the police to continuously launch drives against gambling and drugs.”

Pratap Basak, a local resident, said: “In the last few months, incidents of theft have risen in different places of Hemtabad. In most of the cases, the police have failed to arrest the burglars. We are feeling insecure owing to this.” Inspector-in-charge Hemtabad Police Station Avijit Dutta said: “We have started an investigation on the incidents and have already identified the persons involved. They will be arrested very soon.”