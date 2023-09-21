Theft at two places in Siliguri

Siliguri: Two minor girls were caught red-handed while stealing from a house in Dasharathpally area in Ward 44. On Thursday, the two minors went to a house that was empty at the time. While one remained outside, the other went in and stole money from the cupboard. However, the owner arrived and caught them red-handed and the girls were later detained. The other incident took place at a mobile phone shop in Jagannathpur area where about 10 mobile phones worth Rs 1.5 lakh were stolen.

